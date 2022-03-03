Datadog drops 8% in sympathy as Okta plunges on earnings miss

Mar. 03, 2022 1:48 PM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG), OKTASNOWBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor5 Comments

Cloud Network Solution

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares fell sharply on Thursday, trading down in sympathy along with other security-related stocks, including Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), which said its fourth-quarter loss widened and issued weak guidance for 2022.

Just shortly after 1:30 p.m. EST, Datadog (DDOG) fell slightly less than 8.5% to $150.58.

For comparison, Okta, which provides identity and access management software, fell a similar amount after it said its adjusted non-GAAP net loss for the period was $29 million, compared to a profit of $8 million in the year-ago period.

On a GAAP basis, losses widened from $76 million in the prior year quarter to $241 million.

Fourth-quarter revenue grew 63% year-over-year to $383 million, while subscription revenue climbed 64% year-over-year to $369 million. RPO, or subscription backlog, was $2.69 billion, up 50% year-over-year and current RPO was $1.35 billion.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), which provides cloud computing-based data warehousing, saw its shares fall 16% to $222, as its outlook for 2022 suggested sales growth was slowing.

Last month, Goldman Sachs upgraded Datadog (DDOG) and put a $250 price target on the stock, stating the company is "well positioned" for success outside of its core products, notably in security.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.