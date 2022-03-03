Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) plunged 16% after a Q4 results despite some new takeover speculation for the maker of videogame headphones.

Turtle Beach is reportedly working on an auction of itself and is using two bankers from BofA, according to a TheDeal.com story, which cited sources. One source claimed a deal could happen within the next two to three weeks.

The stock drop and earnings/guidance disappointment come after Turtle Beach Corp holder Donerail Group, which has made several attempts to purchase the company that were rejected, on Wednesday said it dropped its bid to buy the company and plans to nominate a full slate of directors to the board.

The potential proxy battle comes after Donerail, which owns a 7.4% stake in Turtle Beach, in December made a revised $32.86 offer for the gaming headphone maker, down from Donerail's original $36.50 bid from the summer.

Turtle Beach (HEAR) didn't immediately return to Seeking Alpha's request for comment on the takeover story.

Turtle Beach (HEAR) shares dropped 11% on Tuesday after Wedbush downgraded the stock to neutral ahead of the earnings announcement. Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said at the time that the company is trading "well ahead" of the gaming peripherals group including Corsair (NASDAQ:CRSR) and Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) and sees "limited room" for further upside.

Wedbush's Pachter in a note today wrote that Q4 results and FY22 guidance were roughly as expected, though more "back half loaded. Pachter has a $24 price target on HEAR.

"We think this back-heavy guidance will drive Turtle Beach’s share price down in the near-term, and it will have to show that it can quickly capitalize on the industry rebound we expect in the back half of the year,'' Pachter wrote.

Turtle Beach short interest is 9.5%.

