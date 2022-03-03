Western drugmakers and medical device companies warn that Economic sanctions imposed on Russia can hinder their efforts to maintain an uninterrupted supply of medical products to the country, Reuters reported Thursday.

According to industry groups, policy experts, and company officials, the sanctions announced by countries such as the U.S., Britain, Europe, and Canada do not apply to medicine and medical equipment. The industry also has a responsibility to ensure the continuity of supplies under international humanitarian law.

However, the decisions to cut ties to seven Russian banks from the international financial system as well as suspend shipping services to the country could adversely impact the delivery of medical supplies.

"The freezing of bank transfers could indeed have an impact on the export of medical devices from the EU to Russia, and we are actively looking into the extent of this and will see how the situation evolves," Reuters reported quoting MedTech Europe, the European lobby group for medical device companies.

According to the U.S. government data, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment made up about 8% of all U.S. goods exported to Russia in 2021, up from less than 2% twenty years ago.

The EU pharmaceutical supplies to Russia stood at 6.5 billion euros ($7.23 billion), contributing to approximately 8.4% of the bloc’s total exports to the country in 2020, data from Eurostat indicate. According to MedTech Europe, the value of medical equipment sent to the country reached about 1.6 billion euros during the 12 months to September 2021.

The U.S. drug industry group PhRMA, whose members include companies such as AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), and Teva (NYSE:TEVA), endorsed the decision to exempt medicines and their raw materials from the sanctions.

European pharmaceutical majors, including Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), as well as U.K. drugmaker, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), and U.S.-based Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), have said that they are working to ensure uninterrupted medical supplies to patients in Russia.

"The supply of medicines may be indirectly affected by sanctions in other areas, and we will do whatever we can to ensure the citizens of Russia receive their life-saving medication," Reuters reported, quoting Novo (NVO), the world’s largest diabetes drug manufacturer.

