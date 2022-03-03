Business at Boeing's (BA -4.1%) plant in Everett, Wash., which relies on Antonov An-124 cargo planes operated by a Russian company to supply components from other plants, could suffer a hit from a U.S. ban on Russian flights following the invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reports.

Russian company Volga-Dnepr says it is the only firm able to provide aircraft "to perform the services in question within the set schedule," adding that timely shipments are vital to avoid production delays.

"Boeing needs its equipment and components... We're all co-dependent on each other's planes," Logistics Capital & Strategy managing director Brian Clancy tells Bloomberg.

Separately, Boeing says it will provide a $2M emergency assistance package to support humanitarian response efforts in Ukraine.

President Biden announced the ban on Russian flights, a move already made by some European countries, during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday.