Clover Health post earnings rally wanes as stock down 9%
Mar. 03, 2022 1:49 PM ETClover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- A rally in shares of Clover Health Investments (CLOV -9.2%) that began after the closing bell on Feb. 23 with its Q4 2021 earnings and 2022 guidance has begun to crumble.
- While shares are down 9% alone today, they are down ~11% since market close on Feb. 28.
- Despite a surge in the stock price after reporting earnings, Clover Health (CLOV -9.2%) is down ~12% over the last month, including Thursday's losses.
