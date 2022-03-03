Clover Health post earnings rally wanes as stock down 9%

Stock Market Rollercoaster

DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

  • A rally in shares of Clover Health Investments (CLOV -9.2%) that began after the closing bell on Feb. 23 with its Q4 2021 earnings and 2022 guidance has begun to crumble.
  • While shares are down 9% alone today, they are down ~11% since market close on Feb. 28.
  • Despite a surge in the stock price after reporting earnings, Clover Health (CLOV -9.2%) is down ~12% over the last month, including Thursday's losses.
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Bashar Issa views Clover Health (CLOV -9.2%) as a buy.
