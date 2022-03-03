PAVmed unit Lucid acquires certain licenses/assets to operate new lab for EsoGuard test
Mar. 03, 2022 2:00 PM ETPAVmed Inc. (PAVM), LUCDBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Lucid Diagnostics' (LUCD -4.7%) unit LucidDx Labs acquired certain licenses and other related assets from ResearchDx to operate its own new CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited clinical laboratory located in Lake Forest, California.
- Lucid — which is a majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed (PAVM -5.4%) — said RDx had performed Lucid’s EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test since its transfer from a university research laboratory and its commercial launch as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT).
- "Having our own CLIA/CAP laboratory to perform EsoGuard testing will markedly streamline and simplify numerous important processes, including EsoGuard billing and collections. More fundamentally, it provides us with a strong, long-term, scalable infrastructure to accommodate accelerating growth in testing volume from our expanding EsoGuard commercialization activities.”
- EsoGuard is a DNA test for early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease.
- LucidDx and RDx also entered into a management services agreement under which RDx will continue to provide personnel and services to support the performance of EsoGuard at the Laboratory.
- LucidDx signed an agreement to lease the building in Lake Forest, CA where the Laboratory operates from an affiliate of RDx.