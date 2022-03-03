Global supply chain pressure index eased in February but stays elevated

Mar. 03, 2022 2:00 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Aerial Port of Long Beach Container Yard

adamkaz/E+ via Getty Images

  • Global supply chain pressures appear to have eased from historically high levels, according to the Global Supply Chain Pressure Index (GSCPI) issued by the New York Fed.
  • "The lessening of supply chain pressures has been widespread among the various components, which is a welcome development in terms of reducing global supply chain disruptions," the authors of the index said in a Liberty Street Economics article.
  • However, "the current heightened geopolitical tensions might lead to more elevated supply chain pressures in the near future," they added.
  • The GSCPI fell to 3.31 in February from 3.82 in January and 4.50 in December.
  • In the U.S., the supply chain pressure index fell to 2.63 in February from 2.99 in January and 2.96 in December. The indexes for Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the U.K. all fell from December.
  • In the euro area, though, the gauge, at 1.41, is higher than December's 1.32 reading. The China index of 3.07 in February fell from 3.23 in January, but still sits higher than the 2.82 reading in December.
  • Previously (Jan. 5), New York Fed develops new index to gauge supply chain pressures
