BP (BP -4.2%) and Equinor (EQNR -3.7%) say they signed an agreement to turn the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal complex in New York into a major regional hub for offshore wind.

BP and Equinor say they plan to spend $200M-$250M to create an operations and maintenance hub and staging area at South Brooklyn while also pursuing its development as a low-emissions facility.

The terminal will "transform into a world-class offshore wind port capable of staging and assembling the largest, most sophisticated offshore wind technology components for the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind projects" that will 3.3 GWs of energy, enough to power nearly two 2M New York homes, the companies say.

