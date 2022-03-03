Renovare Environmental to acquire Harp Renewables for $20M
Mar. 03, 2022 2:13 PM ETRenovare Environmental, Inc. (RENO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Renovare Environmental (RENO -11.0%) entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Ireland-based Harp Renewables and its affiliate, Harp Electric Engineering for $20M ($15M of common stock and $5M of cash).
- Through this acquisition, Renovare will become the premier provider of Digesters across North America and Europe enabling the company to lead the way in reducing harmful emissions from the disposal and land-filling of food and organic waste.
- Harp Renewables is a global leader in thermophilic aerobic digestion and waste treatment solutions; manufactures and sells a wide range of proprietary bio-digesters that convert food and other organic waste into a nutrient-rich, dry, safe soil product that can be used as a fertilizer, soil amendment or soil additive.
- With a presence in both North American and Europe, the combined company will provide the most expansive selection of food digesters in the industry.
- The transaction which is expected to close in 1H22 will allow Renovare to expand manufacturing capabilities, extend its geographic reach.