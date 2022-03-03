Sony acquiring 'American Idol' production company, shoring up TV

Mar. 03, 2022 2:19 PM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments

"American Idol" XIV Grand Finale - Show

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Sony Pictures Television (SONY -0.9%) has a deal to take majority control of Industrial Media, the production company responsible for longtime performance-show hit American Idol.
  • The deal values Industrial Media at $350 million, Variety notes.
  • Industrial Media co-produces American Idol with 19 Entertainment; its portfolio also includes So You Think You Can Dance, 90 Day Fiance, and other programs including Secrets of Playboy and The Curse of Von Dutch.
  • “Acquiring Industrial Media gives us scale and expertise that nicely complements our current TV production businesses. Eli, Aaron and their talented group of producers have consistently succeeded with high-quality series and documentaries," says Sony's Ravi Ahuja.
  • This week, Sony also said it would unite its anime branding by merging Funimation into Crunchyroll.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.