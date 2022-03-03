Sony acquiring 'American Idol' production company, shoring up TV
Mar. 03, 2022
- Sony Pictures Television (SONY -0.9%) has a deal to take majority control of Industrial Media, the production company responsible for longtime performance-show hit American Idol.
- The deal values Industrial Media at $350 million, Variety notes.
- Industrial Media co-produces American Idol with 19 Entertainment; its portfolio also includes So You Think You Can Dance, 90 Day Fiance, and other programs including Secrets of Playboy and The Curse of Von Dutch.
- “Acquiring Industrial Media gives us scale and expertise that nicely complements our current TV production businesses. Eli, Aaron and their talented group of producers have consistently succeeded with high-quality series and documentaries," says Sony's Ravi Ahuja.
- This week, Sony also said it would unite its anime branding by merging Funimation into Crunchyroll.