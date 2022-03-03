Purdue Pharma, the makers of the prescription opioid OxyContin, and its owner, the Sackler family, have reached an agreement with U.S. states to pay as much as $6B over their role in the opioid crisis.

In a filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the Sackler family would pay at least $5.5B and as much as $6B.

In July 2021, Purdue reached an agreement with 15 states who were opposing the company's bankruptcy plan. That agreement would have allowed Purdue to settle thousands of cases for around $4.5B.

However, that agreement was rejected by a federal judge in December following opposition from eight states and the District of Columbia as well as questions over liability protections granted to the Sacklers.

The new agreement will have Purdue renamed as Knoa Pharma and have a public board.

However, the new agreement is not a done deal. Although a bankruptcy judge may sign off on it, an appellate court would have to approve the plan, based on the December action from the federal court judge, The New York Times reported.

The newspaper noted that the protections the Sacklers want from civil suits could be a stumbling block.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +1.9%), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -1.5%), and drug distributors AmerisourceBergen (ABC +1.7%), Cardinal Health (CAH +1.0%), and McKesson (MCK +2.5%) have all reached agreements with states over alleged roles in the opioid crisis.