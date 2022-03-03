Home prices climb to record high as mortgage rates slip amid geopolitical tensions
Mar. 03, 2022 2:31 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- With no easing of inflationary pressures, home prices are regularly reaching new highs. February is no exception. Data from Realtor.com and Redfin show that the housing market is showing no signs of cooling.
- Real estate brokerage Redfin said home prices reached an all-time high of almost $364K for the four-week period ended Feb. 27, while Realtor.com's Monthly Housing Trends report puts the U.S. median listing price at $392K for the month of February.
- During the last five years, home prices have been breaking records early in the season as buyers try to get ahead of the competition, Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale said. "This is the first time the record has been broken in February, signaling that competition is already heating up weeks before the start of the Spring buying season in a typical year," she added.
- Redfin Deputy Chief Economist Taylor Marr observed that mortgage rates declined as the Ukraine war rattled the global economy, but sees the potential for the price escalation to ease when the Federal Reserve starts raising interest rates. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that he's inclined to support a 25 bps rate hike in the March meeting.
- "The dip in mortgage rates should buoy homebuying demand temporarily, fueling continued price gains. But demand may drop off if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates again as expected," Marr said.
- There's no relief on the supply side, the two firms said. New listings fell 0.5% from February 2021 and slid 14.5% from February 2020, Realtor.com said. Redfin said new listings dropped 1% Y/Y and 10% from two years ago.
