Volkswagen to stop business in Russia until further notice

Mar. 03, 2022 2:56 PM ETVolkswagen AG (VWAGY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY -3.2%) said that it would not be doing any business in Russia until further notice.
  • The automaker stated Thursday that production at its Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod sites will be suspended with vehicles exports to Russia halted at immediate effect, according to Reuters report.
  • "With the extensive interruption of business activities in Russia, the group management board is drawing the consequences from the overall situation, which is characterised by strong uncertainty," Volkswagen said.
  • This war scenario is also causing supply chain disruptions to automakers as they struggle to source parts from overseas beside sanctions hindering shipments to and from Russia.
  • Japan's Toyota Motor said Wednesday that it will suspend auto production in Russia, citing supply chain disruptions.
