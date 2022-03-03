Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) CEO Darren Woods said if there's a supply disruption of Russian crude it could lead to "significantly" higher oil prices.

"I think its very difficult to know exactly where this ends up," Woods said in an interview with CNBC earlier. "Frankly if there is a significant supply disruption with respect to Russian crude, which is about 6% of the market today, that will be very difficult for the market to make up and therefore that will lead to, I think, significantly higher prices."

Energy Intelligence reported Thursday that self sanctioning reduced Russian crude oil exports by ~2.5mb/d; were the restrictions to persist, JPMorgan estimates oil prices would rise to $185 by year end.

"I think moving down that path will have some significant market implications if that's indeed the direction the world takes," Woods said.

Higher oil prices would be likely to benefit producers like Exxon (XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Shell (NYSE:SHEL), BP (NYSE:BP), Pioneer (NYSE:PXD) Canadian Natural (NYSE:CNQ) and others.

Exxon Mobil's decision to exit from Russia will impact company-wide earnings and oil production by 1%-2%, CFO Kathryn Mikells told analysts on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

The oil giant on Tuesday said it is beginning the process to discontinue operations at the Sakhalin-1 LNG venture in Russia and devising steps to exit the project, and will not invest in new developments in the country, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.