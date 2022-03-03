Netflix taps Lee to lead marketing worldwide
Mar. 03, 2022 3:13 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Netflix (NFLX -3.8%) has named Marian Lee as its new chief marketing officer, Variety reports.
- She takes over for Bozoma Saint John, who took the role in summer 2020 to some fanfare after key marketing roles at Uber and Apple.
- Lee is new to Netflix, having joined last summer as VP of Marketing for U.S./Canada; she had previously worked for major fashion and music brands including J. Crew, as well as Conde Nast and Spotify (at which she spent eight years).
- Saint John's departure was described as mutual by both sides. “I’ve loved working with Boz and have been inspired by her creativity and energy,” says co-CEO Ted Sarandos. “She has attracted world class marketers to the company and encouraged them to be innovative leaders. We are grateful for her contributions and we wish her the best.”