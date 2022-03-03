Lucid Group falls again as analysts reset expectations
Mar. 03, 2022
- Morgan Stanley said expectations on Lucid Group (LCID -8.1%) have taken an important jump closer to reality after the bar was set lower for 2022 deliveries and cash flow, although shares are said to still be overvalued.
- Analyst Adam Jonas and team maintained that Tesla has a clear advantage over Lucid with the EV automaker still in expansion and capacity build mode while it builds on technological core competencies.
- The firm dropped its price target on LCID to $12 from $16, which works out to 10X the 2027 EBITDA estimate or 14X the 2030 price-to-earnings estimate. The PT also reps a post-SPAC low for the EV stock.
- Shares of Lucid Group are now down 40% on a year-to-date basis.
