Neurocrine Biosciences cut to neutral at Piper on growth trajectory of Ingrezza

Mar. 03, 2022 3:23 PM ETNeurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)TEVABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Detail of Wall Street Sign

narvikk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Piper Sandler has downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX -4.6%) to neutral from overweight amid concerns of more modest long-term growth of its tardive dyskinesia ("TD") treatment Ingrezza (valbenazine).
  • The firm also lowered its price target to $94 from $114 (~2% upside based on Wednesday's close).
  • Piper conducted a survey of 25 psychiatrists who prescribe TD drugs, such as Ingrezza and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (TEVA -2.1%) Austedo (deutetrabenazine) which served as the basis for their downgrade.
  • Of the 25 respondents, 72% said they plan to prescribe Ingrezza more frequently or slightly more frequently over the next year or two compared to now.
  • "Our latest thinking now is that absent a sale of the company to a strategic buyer where there is overlapping commercial infrastructure (and hence a chock-full of operating synergies), Neurocrine (NBIX -4.7%) shares are unlikely to appreciate considerably," wrote analyst David Amsellem.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Stephen Simpson argues that Neurocrine (NBIX -4.6%) is a buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.