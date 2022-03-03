Neurocrine Biosciences cut to neutral at Piper on growth trajectory of Ingrezza
Mar. 03, 2022 3:23 PM ETNeurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)TEVABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Piper Sandler has downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX -4.6%) to neutral from overweight amid concerns of more modest long-term growth of its tardive dyskinesia ("TD") treatment Ingrezza (valbenazine).
- The firm also lowered its price target to $94 from $114 (~2% upside based on Wednesday's close).
- Piper conducted a survey of 25 psychiatrists who prescribe TD drugs, such as Ingrezza and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (TEVA -2.1%) Austedo (deutetrabenazine) which served as the basis for their downgrade.
- Of the 25 respondents, 72% said they plan to prescribe Ingrezza more frequently or slightly more frequently over the next year or two compared to now.
- "Our latest thinking now is that absent a sale of the company to a strategic buyer where there is overlapping commercial infrastructure (and hence a chock-full of operating synergies), Neurocrine (NBIX -4.7%) shares are unlikely to appreciate considerably," wrote analyst David Amsellem.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Stephen Simpson argues that Neurocrine (NBIX -4.6%) is a buy.