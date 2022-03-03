Novo Nordisk more than doubles sales target for obesity drugs on outlook for Wegovy
Mar. 03, 2022 3:15 PM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) expects to generate over 25 billion Danish crowns ($3.72) from its obesity drug sales driven by the demand for the once-weekly GLP-1 receptor agonist (semaglutide), Danish drugmaker said on Thursday at its capital markets day presentation.
- That was more than double the 2025 forecast set by the company in 2019 based on its other obesity medication, Saxenda (liraglutide), which raked in 6 billion Danish crowns that year.
- Saxenda and Wegovy generated sales worth 8.4 billion Danish crowns for the company in 2021. The initial demand for Wegovy led to supply constraints after its U.S. launch in June 2021.
- In December, Novo (NVO) ADRs slipped after the company cited manufacturing issues to indicate that it will not be able to meet the U.S. demand for the therapy in H1 2022.