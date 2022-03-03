Alternet Systems sees substantial interest for new EV taxi program
Mar. 03, 2022 3:21 PM ETAlternet Systems, Inc. (ALYI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Alternet Systems (OTCPK:ALYI) has announced substantial interest for its new electric motorcycle taxi program.
- The program was announced on March 1, with Alternet Systems saying that it will accept Revolt Tokens (RVLT) in exchange for the purchase of electric motorcycle taxis. Following the announcement, Alternet received a proposal for a substantial order in Nigeria.
- Under the managed commercial purchase program, RVLT can be purchased in exchange for cash or another cryptocurrency. They can then be exchanged to buy an Alternet electric motorcycle taxi that will be leased to riders.
- Alternet already has electric motorcycle taxi operations in Nairobi, Kenya and Addis Ababa.