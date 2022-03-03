Par Pacific (PARR -5.3%) plunges to a 52-week low after suspending purchases of Russian crude oil for its Hawaii refinery; according to Bloomberg, the company bought 6.9M barrels of Russian crude last year.

Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii, with 94K bbl/day of operating refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the state and 90 retail locations.

"We will continually monitor and evaluate our posture on Russian crude over the coming weeks and months," the company says. "In the meantime, we are turning to other grades of crude, principally from North and South America, to meet fuel production requirements."

Par Pacific joins dozens of western companies that have cut ties to Russia, although most major U.S. refineries have not said whether they will halt purchases.

Par Pacific recently reported a Q4 loss on revenues of $1.2B, two-thirds higher than year-earlier levels.