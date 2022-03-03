Japan's Yoshitsu stock hits 52-week low, trades 50% below IPO price

Mar. 03, 2022 3:32 PM ETTKLFBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Photo on IPO (initial public offering) theme. The abbreviation "IPO" on a colorful background. Business concept image

Ivan Martynov/iStock via Getty Images

Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) stock hit a 52-week low on Thursday, with shares of the Japanese beauty products retailer trading 50% below their initial public offering price.

Shares of Yoshitsu last changed hands at $2, down 4%, at approximately 3:00 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $2.10 and shot up to a session high of $2.16 before trending lower to hit a 52-week low of $1.97 in early afternoon.

Yoshitsu shares soared during its market debut on Jan. 18 to close at $32, up 700% from its IPO price of $4 per share. The stock opened at $40.99 per share and reached a high of $43 during its first session.

The company had priced 6M shares at $4 per share for its IPO, raising $24M.

