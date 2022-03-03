Cloudflare, MongoDB shares slump in broad cloud-management retreat

Mar. 03, 2022

Exterior view of Cloudflare headquarters, San Francisco

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) shares both posted double-digit percentage declines Thursday as companies in the security and data-management sectors retreated following a pair of disappointing earnings reports and outlooks.
  • As trading progressed, Cloudflare (NET) was down by more than 14% and MongoDB (MDB) slumped nearly 15% on higher than usual trading volume, but without any direct news involving either company.
  • The cause of the declines appeared to be a case of guilt by association. Late Wednesday, data-warehousing company Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) reported respectable fourth-quarter results, but gave a sales forecast that suggested its revenue growth is beginning to slow.
  • Meanwhile, Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares also fell almost 9% on negative reaction to the cloud-based cybersecurity company's latest results, which showed losses growing and sales climbing at slower rates that anticipated.
  • Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) also had a rough go of it, falling almost 10% as it, too, got caught up in the losses spurred on by Snowflake (SNOW) and Okta (OKTA).
