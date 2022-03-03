F1 terminates Russian Grand Prix contract, cancels September race

Mar. 03, 2022

Sochi, Russia - September 11: FORMULA 1 VTB RUSSIAN GRAND PRIX track on September 11, 2017

otaraev74/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONA) confirmed Thursday that it would not be racing in Russia later this year after the state's invasion of Ukraine.
  • F1 told that the contract for the Russian Grand Prix has been terminated, with the race for Sept. 25, 2022 being called off.
  • It means that Russia will no longer have a race in the future.
  • Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix was due to be moved from Sochi to Autodrom Igora Drive in St Petersburg from 2023, with the the contract running until 2025.
  • The termination comes as part of talks held last week between F1 officials and team bosses about the race following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, media report.
  • Had the decision to terminate the Russian Grand Prix contract not been made it was likely to face a mass boycott of the event by the drivers in the wake of cutting ties with Russia.
  • The four-times world champion Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel was the first driver to declare he would boycott the race if it went ahead.
  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted energy trade through the Black Sea and spiked the cost of shipping oil by sea.
  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) CEO Darren Woods said if there's a supply disruption of Russian crude it could lead to "significantly" higher oil prices.
  • Also, JPMorgan calls for $185 oil if Russian self sanctioning continues
