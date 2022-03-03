Marvell Technology Group Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.34B beats by $20M
Mar. 03, 2022
- Marvell Technology Group press release (NASDAQ:MRVL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.34B (+67.9% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Shares -1%.
- Q4 Gross Margin: 51.1% GAAP gross margin; 65.3% non-GAAP gross margin
Q1 Fiscal 2023 Financial Outlook:
Net revenue is expected to be $1.425 billion +/- 3%. (vs. consensus $1.38B)
- GAAP gross margin is expected to be 49.6% to 50.6%.
- Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 65% to 66%.
- GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $667 million to $677 million
- Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding are expected to be 863 million
- GAAP diluted income per share is expected to be $0.01 +/- $0.04 per share.
- Non-GAAP diluted income per share is expected to be $0.51 +/- $0.03 per share. (vs. consensus $0.49)
- Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $430 million to $435 million.