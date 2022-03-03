Elastic Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.08, revenue of $223.94M beats by $14.23M
Mar. 03, 2022 4:09 PM ETElastic N.V. (ESTC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Elastic press release (NYSE:ESTC): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $223.94M (+42.5% Y/Y) beats by $14.23M.
- Shares +4.02%.
- Non-GAAP operating profit was $0.2 million; non-GAAP operating margin was 0%.
- Cash and cash equivalents were $864.4 million as of January 31, 2022.
- Total subscription customer count was over 17,900, compared to over 17,000 in Q2 FY22, and over 13,800 in Q3 FY21
- Total customer count with Annual Contract Value greater than $100,000 was over 890, compared to over 830 in Q2 FY22, and over 670 in Q3 FY21.
- Q4 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be between $230 million and $232 million, Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between -5.5% and -4.5%, Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.24 and $0.20.