Disney weighs cheaper ad-supported tier for Disney+ - report

Person holds an Apple TV remote using the new Disney+ app on a Vizio TV. Disney+ video streaming service will exclusively show Star Wars: Jedi Template Challenge.

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is discussing the prospect of a more inexpensive ad-supported version of its Disney+ video-streaming service, The Information reports.
  • That could give a boost to subscription growth that has moderated somewhat since launch.
  • It would also put Disney firmly in the mainstream of recent streaming launches, as legacy media companies have worked to play catch-up to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), the industry pioneer.
  • Most companies have now added ad-supported levels of their services as they look to tap advertising and subscription revenues, including WarnerMedia (NYSE:T) and Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA), as well as Paramount (PARA, PARAA) and NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA).
  • Such a move from Disney would leave Netflix as the only remaining major service that doesn't feature advertising.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.