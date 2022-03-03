Disney weighs cheaper ad-supported tier for Disney+ - report
Mar. 03, 2022 4:09 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)NFLX, T, DISCA, PARA, PARAA, CMCSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is discussing the prospect of a more inexpensive ad-supported version of its Disney+ video-streaming service, The Information reports.
- That could give a boost to subscription growth that has moderated somewhat since launch.
- It would also put Disney firmly in the mainstream of recent streaming launches, as legacy media companies have worked to play catch-up to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), the industry pioneer.
- Most companies have now added ad-supported levels of their services as they look to tap advertising and subscription revenues, including WarnerMedia (NYSE:T) and Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA), as well as Paramount (PARA, PARAA) and NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA).
- Such a move from Disney would leave Netflix as the only remaining major service that doesn't feature advertising.