Sentage Holdings gets Nasdaq notice on minimum bid price deficiency
Mar. 03, 2022 4:14 PM ETSNTGBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) received a written notification from the Nasdaq on Feb. 28, notifying the firm that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq.
- SNTG has been provided 180 calendar days, or until Aug. 29 to regain compliance with the listing rule.
- In the event SNTG does not regain compliance by Aug. 29, it may be eligible for additional 180 calendar days to regain compliance or may be subject to delisting.