Gap Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.12, revenue of $4.53B beats by $40M
Mar. 03, 2022 4:19 PM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Gap press release (NYSE:GPS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $4.53B (+2.5% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Shares +10.6%.
- Comparable sales were up 3% year-over-year and increased 3% versus 2019.
- Returned over $400 million to shareholders in fiscal 2021 through dividend program and share repurchase plan.
- The company ended fiscal year 2021 with 3,399 store locations in over 40 countries, of which 2,835 were company operated.
- The company expects to deliver operating margin of 6.3% to 6.8% on a reported basis and 6.0% to 6.5% on an adjusted basis in fiscal year 2022.
- Fiscal year 2022 reported diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $1.95 to $2.15 with adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.85 to $2.05.