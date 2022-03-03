Smith & Wesson Brands slides after missing estimates against tough pandemic comparable

  • Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) reported sales fell 31% from a year ago against a softened demand trend. Sales were still up 135% from the mark of two years ago.
  • Gross margin was 39.6% vs. 42.6% last year and 28.0% two years ago.
  • GAAP net income came in at $30.5M compared with $62.3M last year. Quarterly non-GAAP net income was $32.9M compared with $62.4M last year.
  • CEO update: "Although the firearms market remains elevated and healthy with new entrants, it has cooled significantly from the height of the pandemic surge and seems to now be following pre-pandemic historical demand patterns. This macro demand pattern is very familiar to us, and is exactly what our business model is designed to accommodate."
  • The company reminded that its ability to ramp production aggressively to meet surging demand over the past couple of years has fueled significant market share gains.
  • Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) fell 15.20% in the after-hours session following the earnings miss.
