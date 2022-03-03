Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been bouncing between $34K and $45K for the past two months. On Thursday, the world's largest cryptocurrency was on the downside, sliding 4.5% to $42.1K in late afternoon trading.

Bitcoin-linked stocks followed suit. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) fell 6.7%, Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) dropped 8.3%, Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) sank 9.9% , and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) dropped 9.0% on Thursday.

In a similar trend, those stocks have been roughly tracking bitcoin (BTC-USD) since the start of 2022, but have fallen more than the token as seen in this chart. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has lost 9.1% of its value YTD since the start of the year, while bitcoin miners Marathon Digital (MARA) sank 18% and Riot (RIOT) dove 21%.

Looking at SA Quant ratings, crypto-related stocks don't screen well.

Among a collection of crypto stocks, the Quant rating warns that Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT), Riot (RIOT), and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) are at risk of performing poorly, each holding a Strong Sell rating.

For example, Bakkt (BKKT) gets poor factor grades for valuation, profitability, momentum, and revisions.

Riot (RIOT) gets a slightly better score, with poor factor grades in profitability, momentum, and revisions.

Thursday's drop in crypto and related stock prices contrasted with Tuesday's gains as the Russia invasion of Ukraine may have been increasing demand for digital assets.