Quanex Building Products Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 beats by $0.08, revenue of $267M beats by $24.11M

Mar. 03, 2022 4:34 PM ETQuanex Building Products Corporation (NX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Quanex Building Products press release (NYSE:NX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $267M (+16.0% Y/Y) beats by $24.11M.
  • Guidance: "Overall, on a consolidated basis and assuming the current inflation and supply chain challenges do not worsen materially, we estimate this will equate to net sales of $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion, which we expect will generate approximately $135 million to $140 million in Adjusted EBITDA* in fiscal 2022." said CEO George Wilson.
  • That compares to revenue consensus of $1.11B for FY 2022.
