Meritor to collaborate with ConMet eMobility for zero-emission trailers
Mar. 03, 2022 4:34 PM ETMTORBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) entered into a collaboration agreement with ConMet eMobility, in which MTOR will develop purpose-built trailer suspensions and brakes, as well as tire inflation systems to work with ConMet's PreSet Plus eHub.
- This system will enable production of zero-emission refrigerated trailers.
- To deliver this electrified trailer solution, MTOR is redesigning its trailer suspension and drum brake, including a specifically engineered spindle package to be compatible with ConMet's eHub.
- The companies will also continue to jointly evaluate the application of complementary advanced technologies that address evolving e-mobility market trends.