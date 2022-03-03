Curaleaf Q4 net loss narrows as revenue surges 39% YoY

  • Cannabis multi-state operator Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) saw its net loss narrow in Q4 2021 thanks to a 39% year-over-year increase in revenue.
  • Net loss in the quarter narrowed ~26% to $~27.5M compared to the prior-year period (-$0.04 per basic and diluted share compared to -$0.06 in the year-ago period).
  • Revenue in the Q4 was $320M.
  • The company also said that gross profit on cannabis sales increased 45% year over year to $158.8M.
  • For fiscal year 2021, Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) achieved record revenue of $1.2B.
  • In Q4, the company added eight dispensaries: five in Florida, two in Colorado, and one in Arizona.
