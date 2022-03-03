AdTheorent Holding GAAP EPS of $0.28, revenue of $55M

  • AdTheorent Holding press release (NASDAQ:ADTH): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.28.
  • Revenue of $55M (+16.8% Y/Y).
  • Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenue in the range of $34.0 million to $34.9 million.
  • Adjusted gross profit in the range of $22.2 million to $22.9 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.0 million to $1.1 million.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Revenue in the range of $202.2 million to $206.0 million.
  • Adjusted gross profit in the range of $131.5 million to $134.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $31.6 million to $32.0 million.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.