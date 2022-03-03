AdTheorent Holding GAAP EPS of $0.28, revenue of $55M
Mar. 03, 2022 4:38 PM ETAdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (ADTH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AdTheorent Holding press release (NASDAQ:ADTH): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.28.
- Revenue of $55M (+16.8% Y/Y).
- Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenue in the range of $34.0 million to $34.9 million.
- Adjusted gross profit in the range of $22.2 million to $22.9 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.0 million to $1.1 million.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Revenue in the range of $202.2 million to $206.0 million.
- Adjusted gross profit in the range of $131.5 million to $134.5 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $31.6 million to $32.0 million.