Petco to buy remaining stake in pet hospital JV with Thrive Pet Healthcare

Mar. 03, 2022 4:38 PM ETWOOFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) will purchase Thrive Pet Healthcare's 50% stake in the parties' pet hospital joint venture, which operates ~100 full-service veterinary hospitals in Petco pet care centers under the THRIVE brand.
  • WOOF will offer over 800 veterinary care professionals the opportunity to join its network of over 27K Petco employees.
  • WOOF will also transition the nearly 100 THRIVE locations to its Vetco Total Care hospital branding, offering a consolidated brand experience to customers of their full-service veterinary hospitals across the Petco pet care center network.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q2 of 2022.
  • WOOF and Thrive Pet Healthcare formed the JV in May 2017 to meet all pet needs under one roof.
