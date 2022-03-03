Gap soars after full-year profit guidance tops expectations

Mar. 03, 2022 4:38 PM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

price of btc is going to breakout

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

Gap (NYSE:GPS) surged in after-hours trading on Thursday after the retailer surprised to the upside with its holiday quarter earnings report and full-year guidance.

Gap (GPS) expects FY22 revenue growth to be in the low single-digit range after recovering from a negative month in Q1. EPS guidance for $1.85 to $2.05 is out ahead of the consensus mark of $1.75. GPS also expects to deliver operating margin of 6.3% to 6.8% on a reported basis and 6.0% to 6.5% on an adjusted basis for the fiscal year.

CEO update: "As our teams address near-term disruption from the acute headwinds that muted our fourth quarter performance, we are confident in our ability to execute against our long-term strategy, capitalizing on our investments in demand-generation, customer loyalty and artificial intelligence to accelerate profitable growth."

Shares of Gap (GPS) jumped 15.55% AH after the earnings topper.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.