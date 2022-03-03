Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) is trading higher in the post-market Thursday after the U.S. multi-state operator of cannabis reported Q4 2021 financials, indicating a decline in its net loss and over three-fold rise in cash as topline for 2021 nearly doubled.

Total revenue at Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) for Q4 2021 rose ~39% YoY to $320M, backed by ~37% YoY growth and ~46% YoY growth in retail revenue and wholesale revenue that reached $226M and $94M, respectively.

The company attributed the quarterly growth to organic growth driven by “new retail store openings, new wholesale partner accounts, product launches and the expansion of cultivation and production facilities.”

While the retail store count stood at 117 at the year-end, up from 96 a year ago, on Mar. 03, the company’s retail footprint reached 126.

Full-year revenue climbed ~93% YoY to a record $1.2B, the company said, indicating that both retail and wholesale revenue more than doubled to $860M and $347M from a year ago, respectively.

As gross profit margin improved by 190 basis points from Q4 2020 to ~50%, the net loss attributable to Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) narrowed by ~24% YoY to $28M. Meanwhile, the cash at the end of the year stood at $299.3M, a ~309% YoY increase from 2020 year-end.

“Looking to 2022, we remain focused on executing our plan for strong, above market revenue growth and margin accretion, and believe we are incredibly well positioned to benefit from significant near-term catalysts such as the anticipated launch of New Jersey's adult use market," Chief Executive Boris Jordan remarked.

At the conference call scheduled for Thursday at 5:00 P.M. ET, investors and analysts are likely to keep a close eye on the management’s response to recent rumors on the company’s ties to Russia.