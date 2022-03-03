Riot Blockchain's February bitcoin production slips from January

  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) produced 436 bitcoin (BTC-USD) in February, down 4.8% from January, but up 189% from a year ago.
  • As of Feb. 28, 2022, the company held 5,783 bitcoin (BTC-USD), all produced from the company's self-mining operations.
  • Since its last monthly update, Riot (RIOT) received 5,454 more new S19j Pros, deployed 5,800 more 5,800 S19j Pros in its immersion-cooled building, along with 8,559 additional miners staged for deployment. An additional 3,404 S19j Pros have been shipped from Bitmain and are expected to be received during March.
  • By January 2023, Riot (RIOT) expects a total self-mining hash rate capacity of 12.8 exahash per second. That compares with its current capacity of 3.9 EH/s, which increased from 3.4 EH/s in January.
