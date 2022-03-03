The shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) have added more than 11% in the post-market Thursday after the Medicare Advantage company posted a better-than-expected guidance with its Q4 2021 results.

Total revenue for the quarter rose ~23% YoY to $298.3M backed by ~28% YoY growth in health plan premium revenue that stood at $284.0M. Health Plan memberships climbed ~26% YoY to nearly 86,100.

Full year revenue added ~22% YoY to $1.2B as health plan premium revenue grew ~28% YoY to $1.1B.

Quarterly net loss attributable to Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) rose ~49% YoY to $47.8M while medical benefit ratio, that indicates the amount of premium spent of healthcare benefits, reached ~86% up from ~89% in prior-year period.

The full year net loss expanded ~752% YoY to $195.3M as medical benefit ratio climbed to ~88% in 2021 up from ~83% in the prior year. The level of cash rose to $466.6M at the year-end indicating ~125% YoY growth.

“In 2022, we will continue to invest in new markets and the replicability and scalability of our differentiated model,” Chief Executive John Kao, remarked.

The company expects Health plan memberships to stand at 93,700 – 93,900 and 97,300– 99,000 at the end of Q1 and full year 2022, with revenue estimated at $330 – $335M and $1.330B – $1.345B, respectively.

On Wall Street, the analysts project Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) to record $311.74M and $1.31B revenue for the two periods, respectively.