AutoNation names new operations chief
Mar. 03, 2022 5:15 PM ETAutoNation, Inc. (AN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- AutoNation (NYSE:AN) expands its executive team, Dave Koehler, who currently serves as the Eastern Region President, will be COO, Non-Franchised Business.
- Mr. Koehler will oversee AutoNation USA, AutoNation Auto Auctions, and the AutoNation Collision business.
- Steve Kwak, who currently serves as the Western Region President and AutoNation USA President, will be COO, Franchised Business.
- Mr. Kwak will oversee all activities and teams related to the new car franchise operations, manufacturer relations, Customer Financial Services, and After-Sales operations.
- Mr. Koehler and Mr. Kwak will report directly to CEO Mike Manley.
- As previously announced, COO and President, Jim Bender will be leaving the company on March 4, 2022.