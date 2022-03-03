IDT subsidiary acquires CCaaS provider, Integra

Mar. 03, 2022
IDT Corporation (IDT)

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

  • net2phone, subsidiary of IDT (NYSE:IDT) has acquired Integra CCS, a contact-center-as-a-service (or CCaaS) provider operating in the Americas and Europe.
  • The acquisition of Integra was financed internally by IDT.
  • “As the CCaaS and UCaaS markets continue their exceptional growth trajectories, businesses are gravitating to providers who can support integrated communications-as-a-service offerings,” said Jonah Fink, CEO of net2phone. “With the Integra CCaaS platform, our powerful UCaaS solutions, and our industry-leading SIP trunking service, we can provide holistic solutions that deliver unbeatable value. Our channel partners in the US, Canada, Brazil and Mexico have begun to introduce these packages and are extremely enthusiastic about their potential.”
