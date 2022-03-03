Cboe Global Markets options volume reaches February record

Mar. 03, 2022 5:21 PM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Bitcoin Futures Traded On Chicago Board Options Exchange

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Cboe Global Markets' (BATS:CBOE) total volume across its four option exchanges of 250.9M contracts achieved the highest February volume in the company's history. Total options average daily volume was 13.2M for the month.
  • Trading in S&P 500 Index options during Global Trading Hours reached a new high in February with a record ADV of 31,846 contracts.
  • Cboe Periodic Auctions posted record average daily notional value of €2.0B in February, beating the previous record of €1.9B ADNV traded in January 2022.
  • Last month, Cboe (CBOE) reported Q4 earnings beat consensus, transaction revenue grew 42%
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.