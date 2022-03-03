Cboe Global Markets options volume reaches February record
Mar. 03, 2022 5:21 PM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Cboe Global Markets' (BATS:CBOE) total volume across its four option exchanges of 250.9M contracts achieved the highest February volume in the company's history. Total options average daily volume was 13.2M for the month.
- Trading in S&P 500 Index options during Global Trading Hours reached a new high in February with a record ADV of 31,846 contracts.
- Cboe Periodic Auctions posted record average daily notional value of €2.0B in February, beating the previous record of €1.9B ADNV traded in January 2022.
- Last month, Cboe (CBOE) reported Q4 earnings beat consensus, transaction revenue grew 42%