Puma Biotechnology up 15% after quarterly earnings beats
Mar. 03, 2022 5:27 PM ETPuma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) have raced 15% higher in post-market trading after posting Q4 2021 results that beat on the top and bottom lines.
- The company swung to a quarterly net gain of $4.2M from a net loss of $15M in the prior year period ($0.10 per share basic by diluted in Q4 2021 vs -$0.38 Q4 2020).
- Revenue of $55.4M in the quarter was a 5.3% year-over-year increase.
- Total operating costs and expenses fell 24% year over year to $48.6M.
- The company ended the year with $82.1M in cash.
- In January, Puma's (PBYI) breast cancer therapy Nerlynx (neratinib) was included in a National Comprehensive Cancer Network Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology update.