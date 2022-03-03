AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) -2.7% post-market after reporting FQ3 breakeven GAAP earnings while revenues rose 14% Y/Y but missed analyst estimates; the company said its Q3 operating loss widened to $14.1M from an operating loss of $600K in the prior-year period.

Q3 gross margin fell to $21.4M from $28.6M in the year-earlier quarter, noting the Arcturus and ISG acquisitions resulted in a higher proportion of service revenue, which generally has lower gross margins than product sales.

Funded backlog at the end of Q3 totaled $226.3M, compared to $211.8M as of April 30, 2021.

AeroVironment maintained in-line guidance for FY 2022, seeing adjusted EPS of $1.23-$1.37, vs. $1.30 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $440M-$460M, vs. $452M consensus.

The company said it is taking steps to reduce costs; "while such actions, in the near term, negatively impact both margins and working capital, they improve product throughput and overall customer satisfaction while positioning us for future success."

AeroVironment shares posted a YTD closing high Thursday of $72.98 but have lost 35% over the past year.