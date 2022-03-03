Galaxy Digital Asset Management AUM increases 3.7% in February
Mar. 03, 2022 5:31 PM ETGalaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (BRPHF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) Asset Management, an asset management firm dedicated to digital assets and blockchain technology, reported preliminary assets under management of $2.41B at Feb. 28, 2022, up 3.7% from $2.32B at the end of January.
- Compared with Feb. 28, 2021, its AUM jumped 129%.
- Galaxy Digital Asset Management is part of Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF), a technology-driven financial services ad investment management firm that provides a range of digital asset financial products.
- In January, Galaxy Digital's (OTCPK:BRPHF) Michael Novogratz predicted that bitcoin should bottom at ~$38K-$40K.