SoFi closes on Technisys deal, sees up to $85M savings by 2025
Mar. 03, 2022 5:40 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- SoFi Technology (NASDAQ:SOFI) completes its acquisition of Technisys, a move that it says will create a vertically integrated banking technology stack.
- The combined Galileo/Technisys technology is expected to provide significant savings in third-party costs.
- "Once SoFi (SOFI) has migrated off its current multiple third-party cores to a single owned and operated Technisys core, it expects to be able to innovate even faster, perform more real-time decisioning, and offer greater personalization for its approximately three and a half million members," the company said.
- It estimates the integration with Galileo will create ~$75M-$85M in cumulative cost savings from 2023 to 2025 and ~$60M-$70M annually thereafter.
