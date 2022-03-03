SoFi closes on Technisys deal, sees up to $85M savings by 2025

Mar. 03, 2022 5:40 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • SoFi Technology (NASDAQ:SOFI) completes its acquisition of Technisys, a move that it says will create a vertically integrated banking technology stack.
  • The combined Galileo/Technisys technology is expected to provide significant savings in third-party costs.
  • "Once SoFi (SOFI) has migrated off its current multiple third-party cores to a single owned and operated Technisys core, it expects to be able to innovate even faster, perform more real-time decisioning, and offer greater personalization for its approximately three and a half million members," the company said.
  • It estimates the integration with Galileo will create ~$75M-$85M in cumulative cost savings from 2023 to 2025 and ~$60M-$70M annually thereafter.
  • Previously (Feb. 22), SoFi (SOFI) to buy Technisys in all-stock deal of $1.1B
