Hot Stocks: KR, PSTG jump on earnings; AEO, SNOW plunge; fertilizer stocks rise

Amid ongoing uncertainty about interest rates and the conflict in Ukraine, stocks posted modest losses on Thursday, led by a nearly 1.6% slide in the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 posted a decline of about 0.5%.

While the overall market lost ground, stocks related to the fertilizer industry pushed further higher. With Russia's invasion of Ukraine causing supply constraints, CF Industries (NYSE:CF), Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) and Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) all extended recent gains to establish fresh highs.

Elsewhere in the market, Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) represented one of the day's standout gainers. The stock posted a double-digit percentage gain after releasing a stellar earnings report.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) also rallied on financial figures. Shares of the grocery store chain jumped to a fresh high after beating expectations in its latest quarter. The news also gave a boost to competitor Albertsons (NYSE:ACI).

On the other side of the ledger, American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) suffered notable selling pressure following its quarterly report. A cautious outlook for the first half of 2022 drove shares to a new 52-week low.

The release of earnings news also sparked selling in Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW).

Sector In Focus

Much has been made of the spike in oil prices since Russia's attack on Ukraine. However, the conflict has had an impact in other, less obvious markets, as well.

This includes the global supply of fertilizers. The disruption caused by the invasion of Ukraine has led to a shortage of this key agricultural component -- a fact that has given a lift to the sector lately.

The CEO of CF Industries (CF) described inventories "as low as we've ever seen." This has led to higher prices, driving up stocks among companies tied to the product.

CF rose about 3% on Thursday, marking its eighth consecutive session of gains. This was also the 13th gain in the past 15 trading days. Overall, the stock has climbed about 16% in the past month. The stock has also gained 91% over the last 12 months to reach an intraday 52-week high of $87.99.

Mosaic (MOS) rose 3% on Thursday, part of a 27% rally over the past month. The stock also set a fresh 52-week high during the session. Nutrien (NTR) showed a similar pattern, rising 2% in the latest session and 24% over the past month. NTR set a new high as well.

Standout Gainer

Strong earnings and guidance spurred a buying spree in shares of Pure Storage (PSTG). The rally allowed the stock to finish Thursday's action with a gain of almost 13%.

The developer of all-flash data storage products beat analysts' expectations with its Q4 results, exceeding consensus on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue climbed 41% to reach nearly $709M. Subscription services revenue rose 42%.

Looking ahead, the company projected Q1 revenue of about $520M, above the nearly $518M that analysts were predicting. For the full year, PSTG forecast a top-line figure of about $2.6B.

PSTG rallied $3.41 to finish Thursday at $29.89.

Shares had climbed to a 52-week high of $35.09 in late December but fell off dramatically during January. Thursday's advance took the stock to its highest level since the first half of January.

Standout Loser

Snowflake (SNOW) plummeted 16% despite releasing quarterly revenue that surpassed analysts' expectations. The slide came as the data-warehousing firm predicted slowing growth, sending the stock to its lowest level in nearly 10 months.

SNOW reported a loss for its latest quarter that matched the amount that experts were expecting. Meanwhile, revenue more than doubled from last year to reach almost $384M. This topped Wall Street's consensus of $373M.

Looking ahead, the firm forecast a revenue figure between $383M and $388M for the current quarter. This would equate to a year-over-year growth rate between 79% and 81% -- a substantial top-line expansion but down from the 102% growth rate seen in the previous quarter.

SNOW dropped $41.52 on the day to finish at $224.02. The slide added to a decline that has marked the last couple of weeks, with the stock slipping below recent support to reach its lowest level since last May.

Notable New High

Kroger (KR) jumped following the release of better-than-expected quarterly results. The strong results sent the stock higher by 12%, driving it to a new 52-week high.

The grocery store chain posted a quarterly profit that exceeded consensus by more than 20%. Revenue advanced almost 8% to reach more than $33B -- beating analysts' expectation by nearly $400M.

KR also released a standout forecast for 2022. The company predicted adjusted earnings for the year of $3.75 to $3.85 per share. Analysts were looking for $3.43 per share.

KR finished Thursday's trading at $55.10, a gain of $5.73 on the day. During the session, the stock reached an intraday 52-week high of $55.50.

Thursday's advance added to a recent upswing, with KR ending higher for the fifth consecutive session. The stock has gained about 23% over the past month and nearly 62% over the past year.

Competitor Albertsons (ACI) also received a boost from KR's earnings news. The stock rose nearly 12%, adding to gains posted earlier in the week, when the firm announced a strategic review. ACI has climbed 22% in the past week.

Notable New Low

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) dropped 9% after the clothing retailer reported lackluster quarterly results and warned that its 2022 results would be impacted by ongoing headwinds related to supply chain and logistics issues. With the slide, the stock reached a 52-week low.

AEO reported Q4 results that generally matched expectations, with revenue that climbed 17% to $1.51B. However, the firm predicted that the first half of 2022 will see significant challenges, including the impact of high freight costs.

AEO fell in the first hour and a half of Thursday's trading to reach an intraday 52-week low of $18.32. The stock cut its losses in the middle of the day but still finished lower by $2, ending the day at $19.34.

Shares have fallen in stair-step fashion since the middle of last year, when the stock established a 52-week high of $38.99. AEO has fallen nearly 27% in the past six months.

To see more of Wall Street's best- and worst-performing stocks, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.