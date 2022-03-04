Algonquin Power & Utilities Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 in-line, revenue of $594.8M beats by $73.25M; issues FY22 guidance

Mar. 04, 2022 12:16 AM ETAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN), AQNA, AQNB, AQNUBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Algonquin Power & Utilities press release (NYSE:AQN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 in-line.
  • Revenue of $594.8M (+20.8% Y/Y) beats by $73.25M.
  • Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $297.6M, an increase of 18%.
  • Outlook 2022: The Company estimates that its Adjusted Net Earnings per share will be within a range of $0.72-$0.77 for the 2022 fiscal year vs. consensus of $0.75.
  • "Looking forward, we remain confident that the Company's $12.4 billion capital expenditure plan from 2022 through 2026 will continue to drive long term shareholder value."
