Volaris reports February traffic up 81%, load factor of 83%
Mar. 04, 2022 12:47 AM ETControladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) reports revenue passenger miles rose 80.8% Y/Y to 2.02B in February.
- Passenger demand (RPMs) in the domestic Mexican +64.7% Y/Y and international RPMs +149.8% for the month.
- Total Capacity (ASMs) rose 62.0% Y/Y to 2.45B in February.
- Load factor up 8.6 pp Y/Y to 82.7%.
- The number of passengers flown by the carrier during the month rose 86.7% Y/Y to 2.1 million.
- Considering reported figures for the first two months of the year and the capacity currently on sale for March, consolidated ASMs for the first quarter of 2022 are expected to remain flat as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, implying around 50% ASM growth versus the first quarter of 2021.