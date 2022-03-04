Sachem Capital prices $50.0M debt offering
Mar. 04, 2022 1:35 AM ETSachem Capital Corp. (SACH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sachem Capital (NYSE:SACH) prices a registered public offering of $50.0M of 6.00% unsecured, unsubordinated notes due five years from the date of issuance for an expected net proceeds of ~$48.2M.
- Offering is expected to close on March 9, 2022.
- Underwriters over-allotment is additional $7.5M aggregate principal amount of Notes.
- The notes will rank pari passu with all SACH's unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness, whether currently outstanding or issued in the future.
- The Notes are expected to be listed on the NYSE American under the trading symbol “SCCE” and begin to trade on or about March 10, 2022.
- The Notes will mature on March 30, 2027, and may be redeemed, in whole or in part, at any time, or from time to time, at the company’s option on or after March 9, 2024.
- Interest on the notes will accrue at the annual rate of 6.00% and will be payable quarterly, in arrears, on March 30, June 30, September 30 and December 30 of each year they are outstanding, beginning on June 30, 2022.
